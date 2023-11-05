Thangam Thennarasu holds review meet at Tangedco HQ

Home States Tamil Nadu

Thennarasu also directed the officials to set up control rooms jointly with disaster management and district administrations and instructed them to deploy assistant engineers in the control rooms.

Thangam Thennarasu during the review meeting at Tangedco headquarters in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister (in-charge) Thangam Thennarasu, during a review meeting at Tangedco headquarters in Chennai on Saturday, told the officials to speed up monsoon-preparedness works in districts like Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli, where orange alerts have been issued.

A release issued by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said as part of the monsoon preparedness, the power utility completed 9.95 special maintenance works from July 19 to October 31, and steps have been taken for providing uninterrupted power supply by initiating special works in 1,348 substations.

“Tangedco removed 5.39 tree branches that could pose a threat to the public if come in contact with high-tension power lines and replaced 53,852 poles,” the release said, adding the power utility has kept 3,01,817 poles in stock.

Uninterrupted power supply

