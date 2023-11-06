Governor RN Ravi flays RS Bharathi for ‘insulting’ Nagas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday condemned DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi for his remarks on Nagas as ‘dog eaters’.

Ravi posted a message on Raj Bhavan’s official social media page, along with a video clip of Bharathi. In his message, Ravi said, “Nagas are brave, honest and dignified people. R S Bharathi, a senior DMK leader, publicly insulting them as ‘dog eaters’ is offensive and unacceptable. I urge Bharathi not to harm a community in which the entire nation takes pride.”

In the clip, Bharathi is seen speaking at a meeting held to mark the birth centenary of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. “Even dog eaters dared to chase RN Ravi from their state and they celebrated the event of chasing him away as a Deepavali,” Bharathi is seen saying.

Commenting on Ravi’s condemnation, Bharathi told TNIE, “I concur with his statement that Nagas are brave, and that’s why they chased him away from their state. I meant that if even Nagas could chase him away, then Tamils are certainly capable of doing the same. I will address the press and provide a more detailed response on Monday.”

