IIT-M goes global, starts op at Zanzibar campus

Published: 07th November 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

V Kamakoti attending the event from Chennai facility; Hussein Ali Mwinyi inaugurating IIT Zanzibar campus | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Ali Mwinyi inaugurated the IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar on Monday in the presence of Tanzanian officials, Indian dignitaries, faculty and students.

The opening of the campus is part of the central government’s endeavour to take the top quality education system of India to international arenas. The Zanzibar facility is the first-ever international campus of IIT.
The campus in Bweleo district, located nearly 15 km south of Zanzibar Town, is equipped with international amenities designed to meet the needs of students. A permanent campus will be built soon jointly by the government of Zanzibar and the government of India.

Initially, the institute will offer BS and MTech programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. More academic programmes will be offered in the coming year. In the first batch at IITM Zanzibar, students from Zanzibar, mainland Tanzania, Nepal and India have been admitted with 40% of the students being women. The programmes at IIT-M Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians, said a press release.

The campus was inaugurated in the presence of Adolf F Mkenda, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, United Republic of Tanzania, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, India High Commissioner of United Republic of Tanzania, Lela Mohamed Mussa, minister of Education and Vocational Training-Zanzibar, MS Ananth and Bhaskar Ramamurthi, former directors of IIT Madras and Preeti Aghalayam, dean of School of Engineering and Science and director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras. V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, witnessed the inauguration through a live stream at the IIT Madras Chennai campus.

