Order reserved on Sasikala plea against removal from party post

After lengthy arguments advanced by respective counsels for the petitioner and respondents, the bench of Justices R Subramanian and N Senthilkumar reserved the orders.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:57 AM

VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A division bench of Madras High Court on Monday reserved orders on an appeal filed by VK Sasikala, a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, challenging a lower court’s order rejecting her plaint against removing her from the interim general secretary post of AIADMK.

After lengthy arguments advanced by respective counsels for the petitioner and respondents, the bench of Justices R Subramanian and N Senthilkumar reserved the orders. Senior counsel G Rajagopalan, representing Sasikala, contended that she was removed from the post through a resolution at a meeting of general council which was convened in violation of the party’s bylaws in 2017. The general council also created the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator without following the party’s constitution.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan and SR Rajagopal, appearing for AIADMK party and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, argued that her removal was done by following the due procedures. They said the election of EPS to the party’s top post was done as per the amended bylaws and such action was approved by the high court, the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.

