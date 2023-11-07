Relief to Geetham group of restaurants in trademark case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court in a interim order dated November 2 granted permission to Geetham group of restaurants to continue their business under the brand name after making changes to their logo and also issuing an advertisement on certain clarifications.

Geetham group, former franchisees of Sangeetha caterers and consultants, was restrained from continuing their business under the brand of Geetham by a single judge order dated September 22. The injunction order was passed in a suit filed by Sangeetha caterers and consultants Pvt Ltd.

The suit was filed before the high court by Sangeetha caterers alleging that Geetham group violated the franchise agreement and infringed their trademark and goodwill among the public. After hearing both the sides, the Madras High Court, in its interim order, vacated the injunction order and allowed to continue their business until the main suit is decided by the court.

The court allowed Geetham group to run their restaurants after making changes to their logo and also issuing an advertisement clarifying that their restaurants under Geetham brand and its associated trademarks are exclusively owned by GVR foods Pvt Ltd and have no connection with brands of Sangeetha Caterers and Consultants LLP.

