Vaccination drive targets 90 lakh cattle: Minister

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Inaugurating the fourth vaccination camp for cattle at Therku Silukanpatti village on Monday, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan said the 21-day drive has targeted 90 lakh cows in the state. HR & CE Minister Sekar Babu was also present on the occasion.



Speaking to media persons, Radhakrishnan said the camp, which will conclude on November 26, is aimed at vaccinating at least 90 lakh cattle against foot and mouth disease (FMD). The minister cautioned against the symptoms of FMD. It causes blister-like sores on the tongue and lips, mouth, teats and between the hooves during monsoon, he said. Even though it is curable, the disease leaves the animals weak, the minister explained.



He further urged cattle farmers to be alert with the monsoon approaching and utilise vaccination camps. The drive has been jointly organised by animal husbandry, milk development, and rural administration departments. Collector G Lakshmipathy, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah, Animal Husbandry Joint Director Dr S Sanjeeviraj, Deputy Director Radhakrishnan, panchayat president Balasubramanian, and others were present.

