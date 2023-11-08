Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Peak hour metro train services till 10 pm ahead of Diwali

Metro trains will be operated at 6 minutes headway instead of 9 minutes headway in both corridors.

Published: 08th November 2023 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

Chennai Metro (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Peak hour metro train services will be extended from 8pm till 10pm from Thursday to Saturday for the convenience of metro train passengers going to their hometowns on account of the Diwali Holidays. 

Metro trains will be operated at 6 minutes headway instead of 9 minutes headway in both corridors. Passengers are requested to utilise the metro train services to avoid traffic congestion and hassle free journey, a release stated.

