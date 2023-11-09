6.5 lakh heavy vehicles off the roads following stir by state lorry owners association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 6.5 lakh heavy vehicles and 25 lakh light heavy vehicles went off the road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday in protest against the Tamil Nadu government increasing the quarter-year tax for the lorries by 40%.

Tamil Nadu registration lorries that were heading to Tamil Nadu from other States would also participate in the protest, and vehicles would be parked in the respective States on November 9, according to the State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Sand and Lorry Owners Federation leader S Yuvaraj said the federation is also demanding to open sand quarries across the state.

Lorry owners across the state will suffer a loss of over Rs 200 crore.

Vehicles transporting vegetables, milk vans, and LPG lorries will not be impacted as the strike starts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"If our demands are not met, we will announce an indefinite strike after discussing with the All India Motor Congress,” said Yuvaraj. Port operations are not hit due to the strike.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Around 6.5 lakh heavy vehicles and 25 lakh light heavy vehicles went off the road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday in protest against the Tamil Nadu government increasing the quarter-year tax for the lorries by 40%. Tamil Nadu registration lorries that were heading to Tamil Nadu from other States would also participate in the protest, and vehicles would be parked in the respective States on November 9, according to the State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Sand and Lorry Owners Federation leader S Yuvaraj said the federation is also demanding to open sand quarries across the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lorry owners across the state will suffer a loss of over Rs 200 crore. Vehicles transporting vegetables, milk vans, and LPG lorries will not be impacted as the strike starts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. "If our demands are not met, we will announce an indefinite strike after discussing with the All India Motor Congress,” said Yuvaraj. Port operations are not hit due to the strike. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp