Custody of 22 fishers in Sri Lanka extended till Nov 15

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 26 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged violation of the IMBL near Neduntheevu, were produced before a court in the island nation on Wednesday. The court extended the custody of 22 fishermen till November 15 and ordered the release of the remaining four fishermen from Mandapam.



While 12 fishers in three boats were apprehended on October 14, the remaining 14 men in two boats were apprehended on October 28. The fishermen were shifted to Jaffna and booked for allegedly poaching in SL waters, using banned nets, and IMBL violation. After several weeks in custody, all 26 fishermen were produced before the Sri Lankan court on Wednesday.



After hearing the arguments, the judge pointed out that owners of four boats have still not been produced before the court. Owing to this, the custody of four boats and 22 crew has been extended till November 15. They were shifted back to Jaffna prison. Notably, for the fishermen who were arrested on October 14, this is the second time their custody is being extended by the court.



As for the remaining four fishermen, their boat owner was one among the arrested crew. Hence, upon some conditions, the court ordered their release. However, their boat has been confiscated by the Sri Lankan government. The four men have been handed over to the Indian Embassy officials and they are likely to return to India soon.



It may be noted that the Lankan Navy had also apprehended 38 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram, and their five boats over alleged IMBL violation near Mannar region last month. The 38 detainees are expected to be produced before the court in Mannar region on Thursday.



When contacted, fishermen leaders from Rameswaram condemned the extension of custody and confiscation of the fishing boat. The fisherfolk in Rameswaram have been staging a series of protests demanding steps to release the arrested 64 fishermen and to retrieve all the boats seized by the island nation.



A team of fishermen representatives led by DMK parliamentary party leader T R Baalu met Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and briefed him about the prevailing situation. "Though actions were assured towards retrieving the seized boats, the court's judgment on confiscating the boat is a huge disappointment," the fishermen said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAMANATHAPURAM: As many as 26 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged violation of the IMBL near Neduntheevu, were produced before a court in the island nation on Wednesday. The court extended the custody of 22 fishermen till November 15 and ordered the release of the remaining four fishermen from Mandapam. While 12 fishers in three boats were apprehended on October 14, the remaining 14 men in two boats were apprehended on October 28. The fishermen were shifted to Jaffna and booked for allegedly poaching in SL waters, using banned nets, and IMBL violation. After several weeks in custody, all 26 fishermen were produced before the Sri Lankan court on Wednesday. After hearing the arguments, the judge pointed out that owners of four boats have still not been produced before the court. Owing to this, the custody of four boats and 22 crew has been extended till November 15. They were shifted back to Jaffna prison. Notably, for the fishermen who were arrested on October 14, this is the second time their custody is being extended by the court. As for the remaining four fishermen, their boat owner was one among the arrested crew. Hence, upon some conditions, the court ordered their release. However, their boat has been confiscated by the Sri Lankan government. The four men have been handed over to the Indian Embassy officials and they are likely to return to India soon. It may be noted that the Lankan Navy had also apprehended 38 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram, and their five boats over alleged IMBL violation near Mannar region last month. The 38 detainees are expected to be produced before the court in Mannar region on Thursday. When contacted, fishermen leaders from Rameswaram condemned the extension of custody and confiscation of the fishing boat. The fisherfolk in Rameswaram have been staging a series of protests demanding steps to release the arrested 64 fishermen and to retrieve all the boats seized by the island nation. A team of fishermen representatives led by DMK parliamentary party leader T R Baalu met Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and briefed him about the prevailing situation. "Though actions were assured towards retrieving the seized boats, the court's judgment on confiscating the boat is a huge disappointment," the fishermen said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp