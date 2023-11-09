Drains blocked, 50 houses flooded in Tamil Nadu's Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: Rainwater entered more than 50 houses near Gobichettipalayam and farmlands following heavy rain on Tuesday night. According to the Met Department, the Erode district received 460.80 mm of rainfall till Wednesday morning.

Rainwater entered houses in Thalakkombu Pudur in Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday night. People came out of their houses and stayed on the road as the water reached a height of about 2 feet. The revenue department and the police rushed to the spot after receiving information.

“We went to the area at around 12.30 a.m. Our investigation revealed that a private person had blocked the stormwater channel. But the land belongs to him. After that rainwater was diverted to drain through an alternative route. As a result, the area dried up in a few hours and people went back to their homes on Wednesday morning.”

“A temporary solution has been put in place. Appropriate steps will be taken soon to bring about a permanent solution.” officials added. Further, rainwater stagnated in agricultural lands in Pudhu Thottam, Kurumandur Medu, and Vengamedu Pudur areas near Gobichettipalayam. About 50 acres of land were affected.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ERODE: Rainwater entered more than 50 houses near Gobichettipalayam and farmlands following heavy rain on Tuesday night. According to the Met Department, the Erode district received 460.80 mm of rainfall till Wednesday morning. Rainwater entered houses in Thalakkombu Pudur in Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday night. People came out of their houses and stayed on the road as the water reached a height of about 2 feet. The revenue department and the police rushed to the spot after receiving information. “We went to the area at around 12.30 a.m. Our investigation revealed that a private person had blocked the stormwater channel. But the land belongs to him. After that rainwater was diverted to drain through an alternative route. As a result, the area dried up in a few hours and people went back to their homes on Wednesday morning.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A temporary solution has been put in place. Appropriate steps will be taken soon to bring about a permanent solution.” officials added. Further, rainwater stagnated in agricultural lands in Pudhu Thottam, Kurumandur Medu, and Vengamedu Pudur areas near Gobichettipalayam. About 50 acres of land were affected. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp