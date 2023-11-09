Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu holds roundtable in Bengaluru to woo investments in aerospace and defence

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to explore the avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships in Tamil Nadu’s burgeoning industries with a specific focus on aerospace and defence sectors, a delegation led by state Industries  Minister TRB Rajaa organised an Aerospace and Defence Roundtable in  Bengaluru, Karnataka.
A total of 20 aerospace and defence companies, including leading public sector units, participated in the roundtable where the minister highlighted the state’s manufacturing prowess with a strong presence in diverse industries such as automotive, electronics, electric vehicle (EV), and renewable component manufacturing. 

“The state is proactively transitioning towards advanced manufacturing, solidifying its position as an emerging hub for research and development  (R&D),” the minister said while extending a special invitation to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 7  and 8.

The discussion focussed on the strategic potential of  Hosur to evolve into a specialised hub for engine manufacturing, underscoring Tamil Nadu’s commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace and Defence sectors besides Western Tamil  Nadu. Regions such as Coimbatore-Sulur and Varapatti provide ample land and suitable infrastructure for various aerospace and defence endeavours.

A dedicated facility for testing drones in the Kancheepuram district and space-related programmes near Kulasekarapattinam developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen and Toubro was also discussed. Dr Rajaa said, “Tamil Nadu has one of the two defence industrial corridors in India. Being an advanced manufacturing hub, there is quite a bit of defence manufacturing already happening in the state. We are confident that the companies we met yesterday will  make further investments in Tamil Nadu.”

Managing director of Guidance V Vishnu highlighted the state’s unwavering dedication to offering exclusive incentives, especially for employment generation and value enhancement. The Tamil Nadu delegation included Arun Roy,  secretary, of the industries department, Hans Raj Verma, chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation and B  Krishnamoorthy, project director, of aerospace and defence, Tamil Nadu  Industrial Development Corporation and other officials from the state government.

