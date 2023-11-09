Tamil Nadu: In ‘Open Defecation Free’ Tiruvallur district, Dalit families walk one kilometre to relieve themselves in open fields

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five years after all the blocks in Tiruvallur district were declared ‘Open Defecation Free’, around 80 Dalit families residing in Arunthathiyar colony at Jagirmangalam still walk almost a kilometre to relieve themselves in open fields. Although all houses have structures for toilets, built under the Swachh Bharat scheme, without a drainage system they remain unusable.

This is even more cumbersome for menstruating and pregnant women since they have to walk the distance armed only with torch lights or lanterns. “It is exhausting to walk the distance every time to reach the fields,” said Preethi (name changed), a pregnant woman.

Similar concerns were raised by other women too. “We have no other option. It gets even more difficult in the monsoon when we have our periods,” said S Nagarathinam (36). “This (open defecation) has been the situation for decades now,” said R Padma (45).

Jagirmangalam village panchayat ex-president V Ramu said there are around 65 houses in Arunthathiyar colony and in some of the houses two or three families live. “In 2015, the residents received `12,000 each as a subsidy to construct toilets in houses under the Swachh Bharat Scheme. The then block development officer (BDO) gave the contract to a local person to construct the toilets. He took the subsidy from the villages and constructed the exterior structure,” Ramu said, adding that without a drainage system, it is now only used for bathing.

Apart from a lack of working toilets, the locality also lacks basic facilities, including proper roads and drinking water. The villagers said that the roads which were laid many years ago got damaged during the rains. “It is difficult for us to reach the main road, which is three kilometres away, even during medical emergencies,” added Ramu. The nearest primary health centre is in Thiruvalangadu three kilometres away.

Another issue plaguing the village is access to clean drinking water supply, owing to which children often fall sick. “As the village water tank is in a dilapidated condition and people are afraid to even climb and clean it, and after repeated complaints, the village panchayat constructed a new tank. But it has not been linked to any pipe connection yet. It’s been six months since it was constructed,” said P Tirumalai, a sexagenarian.

“While some residents boil the water and drink, many others only strain it. Due to this, several children fall sick with fever and diarrhoea,” said Padma, another resident. However, Jagirmangalam village panchayat president G Srinivasan claimed that many families prefer to use open fields for defecation. “Many houses have toilet facilities, but they don’t use them as they are comfortable using open fields. The connection from the water tank will be given soon. The proposal to lay a new road will also be approved soon,” he said.

The problems are not isolated to Arunthathiyar. “Several other localities including Irular colony and Rajapadmapuram colony in the vicinity also lack basic amenities including functional toilets,” said Chellaiyan, a retired teacher in Rajapadmapuram in Jagirmangalam village panchayat.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruvallur collector T Prabhushankar said, “We will do an assessment survey of villages where basic facilities are lacking and will address those issues. This particular village will also be assessed. In most of the villages even though there would be toilets constructed, the functionality is an issue and we will look into it.”

