Erratic climate affects yield, tomato farmers cannot reap profit despite high demand

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Despite tomato prices rising to Rs 32 per kg in the retail market, farmers are disappointed as production has been affected due to fluctuating weather conditions and poor quality of seeds.

In Dharmapuri, tomato is one of the most cultivated crops encompassing an area of over 6,000 hectares annually. The produce is sold in the tomato market in Palacode and from there, it is often transported to Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Chennai, Coimbatore and various other parts of the state. However, recently tomato production was hit by unfavorable climatic conditions and poor quality of seedlings in the market.

Speaking to TNIE, a wholesale trader in Palacode, PG Ganeshan said, “At its peak, our market received over 100 to 120 tonnes, but now we are only getting about 15 to 20 tonnes per day. While discussing with our regular suppliers, we have learned that over 80% of the plants have failed due to poor quality of seeding and another 10% impacted by the climate. So prices have increased but production has decreased.”

A farmer from Palaocde, M Selvaraj told TNIE, “The tomato seedlings dried out after nearly two weeks of plating it. Only certain hybrid varieties provided successful yields. Many farmers attribute the losses to poor-quality seedlings sold by the Horticulture department and private markets. We urge the Dharmapuri administration to investigate the matter.”

Speaking about the prices, A Muthu, a farmer, said, “In Uzhavar Sandhai, the retail prices are at Rs 30 to Rs 32 per kg and in the wholesale market the prices are at Rs 225 per 15 kg. While the prices are well above average prices which is usually between Rs 9 and Rs 12, we are unable to make a profit because of the low production.”

Horticulture officials said, “It is a seasonal impact and the seedlings provided by our department and in the private markets are thoroughly investigated. During the northeast monsoon, production being impacted is common. It happened last year also.”

