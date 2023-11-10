Home States Tamil Nadu

One killed, three injured in fire accident on ship in TN 

The vessel had arrived at the Chennai Port on October 30 for repairs.

Published: 10th November 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

CHENNAI: A worker was killed and three others sustained injuries in a freak fire accident on board an oil products tanker moored at the Chennai Port on Friday, said police.

The workers used a gas cutter while attending to certain repair work near the engine of the vessel bearing the Indian flag from Odisha.

"The sparks from the gas cutter fell on the pipeline, leading to a fire accident," a senior police official said.

Worker Sahaya Thangaraj of Tondiarpet died instantly while three others identified as Joshua, Rajesh and Pushpalingam have been admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here with injuries, the official said.

The vessel had arrived at the Chennai Port on October 30 for repairs.

The Harbour police have registered a case and are investigating.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire accident tanker Chennai Port

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp