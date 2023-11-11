Tiruchy Bharathidasan University yet to issue provisional certificate, future of thousands of students in suspended animation

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Thousands of students of 147 colleges affiliated to the Tiruchy Bharathidasan University, who completed their graduation in the 2022-23 academic year, are finding it difficult to get jobs or pursue higher education as they have not gotten their provisional certificate and consolidated marks sheets till date.

According to sources, final semester exams usually get over by April and mark sheets and provisional certificates are issued by June. This year, however, several students have not got their credentials even after five months. M S Balamurugan, president, of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said, “Around 1.5 lakh students pass out of the university and its affiliated colleges every year. Nearly 50,000 students have not got their certificates this year.”

“In a circular posted on its website on September 15, the university asked students to apply for convocation by attaching mark sheets and provisional certificates. However, students who do not have those documents are unable to apply for the convocation. When we met the V-C last month, he said the certificates would soon be sent to individual colleges but it has not happened,’’ Balamurugan said.

Principals not aware of reason for delay

K Pandian, former AUT chief, said, “The university administration is lethargic. We represented the issue to the V-C 25 days ago but it has not been resolved yet.” When asked about the complaints of students, Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor M Selvam told TNIE, “Colleges have received the certificates but they have not issued them to students. Controller of Exams can be contacted for more details.”

The controller of exams could not be reached even after multiple attempts. Perambalur Government Arts College principal Revathi said, “We give away certificates to students as and when we get them. We still haven’t received certificates for a few arts courses and I don’t know the reason for the delay. Another arts college principal from Tiruchy district said,

“Every year, we receive the certificates by June-end. This year there is a delay. We have been checking with the university every day as there is huge pressure from students. Some students have applied for higher studies by using their individual semester mark sheets but institutions have told them to submit their original certificates in a few months.

The students are not able to comply with that because of the delay.” A student from Lalgudi Kumulur Government Arts College said, ‘’I completed my BSc last year. I got a job in a tech company but since I don’t have certificates, my appointment has been postponed.” ENS

