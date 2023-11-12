Home States Tamil Nadu

25 per cent passengers in Nellai-Chennai Vande Bharat are from Tiruchy, sources

To cater to the Deepavali rush, Southern Railway announced additional services of the lone Vande Bharat train through Tiruchy. Passengers now want such trains in other routes.

Published: 12th November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers boarding the Vande Bharat Express at Tiruchy junction. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  With passengers from Tiruchy alone accounting for one-fourth of the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express’s ridership and sources mentioning the extension of its service for Deepavali as having come from demand, requests have risen to introduce such trains to other destinations like Bengaluru too.

According to sources, the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express, which was launched on September 24 this year, receives patronage of about 40,000 passengers a month (20,000 in one direction). To cater to the Deepavali rush, Southern Railway announced additional services of the lone Vande Bharat train through Tiruchy. Passengers now want such trains in other routes.

Santhosh Babu, an IT professional who uses the Vande Bharat, said, “Many youngsters from the central region are working in IT firms in Bengaluru. Most of them opt for comfortable travel. Airlines are aware of it already and operate roughly three flights between Bengaluru and Tiruchy every day. The railway could tap into the potential if it began offering a Vande Bharat service between Tiruchy and Bengaluru. It should at least conduct a trial service, since the Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat is receiving good response in Tiruchy.” 

Karthik Arumugam, a city-based travel agent, said, “During Deepavali and other festivals, the railway usually announces several additional train services, and we frequently receive queries on it. However, during this Deepavali many asked us whether there would be an additional Vande Bharat service. We are happy that the railway allotted an additional service of the train. Now passengers are asking whether the railway would offer a similar special service during Pongal too, as many would like to book in advance. Considering the current response, the railway should allot one more Vande Bharat to Tiruchy. It can either be to Chennai or to Bengaluru.”

