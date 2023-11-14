No cracker of a Diwali? Sale of firecrackers drops by Rs 900 crore in Tamil Nadu this year

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The cracker industry has recorded a total sale of Rs 5,100 crore this year in the state, which is Rs 900 crore less than the previous year’s figure. Cracker manufacturers said it was due to the price hike and the impact on production as a result of the ongoing ban on barium nitrate used in the crackers.

Speaking to TNIE, President of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA) Ganesan Panjurajan said though cracker varieties like multishot products saw a good response, the overall sales took a hit.

“The alternate chemicals now being used for manufacturing crackers also saw a hike in prices by 7% to 8%,” he said. He added following SC instructions, they manufactured crackers which emit 25% to 30% less particulate matter.

This percentage of reduction in emission of particulate matter, Panjurajan claimed, was higher than what has been prescribed.

2,246 cases filed

Chennai: As many as 2,246 cases were filed and 2,095 people arrested from Sunday to Monday afternoon for violating the SC orders on bursting crackers during the allotted time-slot. They were later let off on station bail. In Chennai, 568 cases were filed. 19 cases for exceeding the noise level.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The cracker industry has recorded a total sale of Rs 5,100 crore this year in the state, which is Rs 900 crore less than the previous year’s figure. Cracker manufacturers said it was due to the price hike and the impact on production as a result of the ongoing ban on barium nitrate used in the crackers. Speaking to TNIE, President of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA) Ganesan Panjurajan said though cracker varieties like multishot products saw a good response, the overall sales took a hit. “The alternate chemicals now being used for manufacturing crackers also saw a hike in prices by 7% to 8%,” he said. He added following SC instructions, they manufactured crackers which emit 25% to 30% less particulate matter. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This percentage of reduction in emission of particulate matter, Panjurajan claimed, was higher than what has been prescribed. 2,246 cases filed Chennai: As many as 2,246 cases were filed and 2,095 people arrested from Sunday to Monday afternoon for violating the SC orders on bursting crackers during the allotted time-slot. They were later let off on station bail. In Chennai, 568 cases were filed. 19 cases for exceeding the noise level. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp