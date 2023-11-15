Co-op society accountant alleges adulteration of milk, Aavin orders probe

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Following allegations that the president and secretary of a cooperative society at Nathakadaiyur near Kangeyam were adulterating milk, Aavin authorities have decided to send a team for inspection. A woman accountant working in the ED 1263 Milk Cooperative Society recently raised an allegation that staff were adulterating milk stored in the facility.

Speaking to TNIE, A Pavathal (45), the accountant, said, “I have been working in the society for the past 12 years. We collect milk from farmers and store it in a chiller before sending it to Aavin (Coimbatore). For the last few months, I found several malpractices in the society. President Durairaj and Secretary S Sivakumar forced me to create fake vouchers.

When I resisted, they threatened me. I also found out that they were adding water and salt to the stored milk. When I questioned their act, they boasted of political and caste backing. I even wrote a petition to CM’s cell last month, but no action has been taken so far.”

Society president Durairaj refuted her allegations. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Local groups in Kangeyam are creating the issue. Adulteration in storage facilities isn’t possible.” Speaking to TNIE, Aavin (Tiruppur Division) general manager R Sujatha said, "We did not receive any complaint about the quality from Aavin (Coimbatore) which receives milk from all storage facilities in the district. Since these charges are serious, I will send a team to the facility and check milk samples on the spot.”

