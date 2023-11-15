Home States Tamil Nadu

Co-op society accountant alleges adulteration of milk, Aavin orders probe

A woman accountant working in the ED 1263 Milk Cooperative Society recently raised an allegation that staff were adulterating milk stored in the facility.

Published: 15th November 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Aavin

Image used for representational purposes.

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Following allegations that the president and secretary of a cooperative society at Nathakadaiyur near Kangeyam were adulterating milk, Aavin authorities have decided to send a team for inspection. A woman accountant working in the ED 1263 Milk Cooperative Society recently raised an allegation that staff were adulterating milk stored in the facility.

Speaking to TNIE, A Pavathal (45), the accountant,  said, “I have been working in the society for the past 12 years. We collect milk from farmers and store it in a chiller before sending it to Aavin (Coimbatore). For the last few months, I found several malpractices in the society. President Durairaj and Secretary S Sivakumar forced me to create fake vouchers.

When I resisted, they threatened me. I also found out that they were adding water and salt to the stored milk. When I questioned their act, they boasted of political and caste backing. I even wrote a petition to CM’s cell last month, but no action has been taken so far.”

Society president Durairaj refuted her allegations. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Local groups in Kangeyam are creating the issue. Adulteration in storage facilities isn’t possible.” Speaking to TNIE,  Aavin (Tiruppur Division) general manager R Sujatha said, "We did not receive any complaint about the quality from Aavin (Coimbatore) which receives milk from all storage facilities in the district. Since these charges are serious, I will send  a team  to the facility and check milk samples on the spot.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
milkAAVIN

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp