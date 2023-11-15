Four years on, building for anganwadi in Manapparai yet to be thrown open, develops cracks

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A building in Ward 17 of Manapparai municipality meant to serve as an anganwadi remaining locked up since its reconstruction about four years ago has not only put children in the locality to inconvenience but is also preventing the public from benefiting from a nearby community hall as it temporarily doubles up as a child care centre.

The building in question was constructed in 2019 after the anganwadi of over 20 years in the locality was razed following damage. The new building was built by availing of funds for a community hall under the MP local area development scheme. Years have passed by but the building is yet to be thrown open for use, complain locals.

Mentioning a community hall some 300 metres away from the building being currently used as an anganwadi, Subramani M, a local, said this has prevented the public from enjoying the original purpose of the structure like organising functions. An anganwadi worker mentioned the locked-up building lacking electricity supply.

This will not help the children, the worker added. CPI town secretary K Mohamed Hussain said, "It is a new building yet the cracks and leakage it suffers from prove irregularities in construction. Children from wards including 18, 20, 17 and 19 benefit from the anganwadi.

The building must be repaired soon and its stability must be investigated." Hussain has submitted a petition to the municipality in this regard. When contacted, a senior official at Manapparai municipality assured to look into the matter and take action.

