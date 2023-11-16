Maldives upholds Rs 2.28 crore penalty against TN vessel owner

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Maldivian government dismissed the appeal petition of a Tharuvaikulam vessel operator, whose boat was seized by the Maldivian National Defence Force, and upheld the fine of `2.28 crore that was levied before.



The coastguard of Maldives National Defence Force seized Tharuvaikulam fishing vessel named 'Holy Spirit' on October 22, with 12 fishermen onboard, for allegedly entering the Maldivian maritime zone. Following investigation, the Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture of Maldives department served notice to the master of the vessel on October 28, and to the owner of the vessel on October 29, to pay a penalty of Rs 2.28 crore (42,00,000 Maldivian Rufiyaa).



The penalty accounts to various charges including trespassing into the Maldivian exclusive economic zone, engaging in prohibited fishing methods, fishing without licence, and catching, killing and possessing banned fish species in Maldivian waters. The fishing vessel owner, Antony Jayabalan, appealed against the penalty.



Following a round of hearing, the ministry of fisheries, marine resources and agriculture of the Republic of Maldives had refused to waive off the penalty, or slash it. The Maldivian government also issued another amended penalty notice on November 13, stating that the owner should pay the same penalty of `2.27 crore.

"If the fine amount is not settled within 30 days of the receipt of this penalty notice, the ministry will submit the matter to a relevant court of Maldives to recover the fine amount and forfeiture of the vessel along with all the fishing gears and other equipment to the state, " the notice read.



Speaking to TNIE, Jayabalan said the officials of Indian High Commision of External affairs in Maldives, did not pursue diplomatic talks in favour of the Indian fishermen on the issue."There was a weather warning on the day and sea current, besides, the charges about unintentionally fishing in Maldivian waters has not been proved. The fishing method, fishes caught and the bycatch are permitted as per the Indian government," he added.



Jayabalan charged that despite having several facts to strengthen their argument, officials of the Indian embassy remained silent on the issue. "The penalty is almost double the cost of the vessel. So I will appeal against the penalty again and am planning to stage an agitation at New Delhi", he said.

