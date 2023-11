TN school education minister announces public exam dates for SSLC, class 11, 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said that public examinations will be held from March 26 to April 8 for class 10, March 4 to 25 for class 11 and March 1 to March 22 for class 12.

The practical examinations will be held from February 23 to 29 for class 10, February 19 to 24 for class 11 and February 12 to 17 for class 12. The results will be announced on May 10,14 and 6 respectively, he added.

Detailed timetable:

Class 10:

March 26 - Tamil/Language subject

March 28 - English

April 1 - Mathematics

April 4 - Science

April 6 - Optional language

April 8 - Social Science

Class 11:

March 3 - Language

March 7 - English

March 12 - Physics/Economics/Computer Technology/Employability Skills

March 14 - Communicative English/Ethics and Indian Culture/Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Bio-Chemistry/Advanced Language (Tamil) / Home Science/Political Science/Statistics/Nursing (vocational) / Basic Electrical Engineering

March 18 - Biology/Botany/History/Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Basic Electronics Engineering/ Basic Civil Engineering/ Basic Automobile Engineering/ Basic Mechanical Engineering/ Textile Technology/ Office Management and Secretaryship

March 21 - Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Geography

March 25 - Mathematics/Zoology/Commerce/Micro Biology/Nutrition and Dietetics/ Textile and Dress Designing/Food Service Management/ Agriculture Science/ Nursing (General)

Class 12:

March 1 - Language

March 5 - English

March 8 - Communicative English/Ethics and Indian Culture/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Bio-Chemistry/ Advanced Language (Tamil) / Home Science/ Political Science/ Statistics/ Nursing (Vocational) /Basic Electrical Engineering

March 11 - Chemistry/Accountancy/ Geography

March 15 - Physics/ Economics/ Computer Technology/ Employability Skills

March 19 - Mathematics/Zoology/ Commerce/ Micro Biology/ Nutrition and Dietetics/Textile and Dress Designing/Food Service Management/ Agriculture Science/ Nursing (General)

March 22 - Biology/Botany/History/Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Basic Electronics Engineering/ Basic Civil Engineering/ Basic Automobile Engineering/ Basic Mechanical Engineering/ Textile Technology/ Office Management and Secretaryship

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said that public examinations will be held from March 26 to April 8 for class 10, March 4 to 25 for class 11 and March 1 to March 22 for class 12. The practical examinations will be held from February 23 to 29 for class 10, February 19 to 24 for class 11 and February 12 to 17 for class 12. The results will be announced on May 10,14 and 6 respectively, he added. Detailed timetable: googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Class 10: March 26 - Tamil/Language subject March 28 - English April 1 - Mathematics April 4 - Science April 6 - Optional language April 8 - Social Science Class 11: March 3 - Language March 7 - English March 12 - Physics/Economics/Computer Technology/Employability Skills March 14 - Communicative English/Ethics and Indian Culture/Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Bio-Chemistry/Advanced Language (Tamil) / Home Science/Political Science/Statistics/Nursing (vocational) / Basic Electrical Engineering March 18 - Biology/Botany/History/Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Basic Electronics Engineering/ Basic Civil Engineering/ Basic Automobile Engineering/ Basic Mechanical Engineering/ Textile Technology/ Office Management and Secretaryship March 21 - Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Geography March 25 - Mathematics/Zoology/Commerce/Micro Biology/Nutrition and Dietetics/ Textile and Dress Designing/Food Service Management/ Agriculture Science/ Nursing (General) Class 12: March 1 - Language March 5 - English March 8 - Communicative English/Ethics and Indian Culture/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Bio-Chemistry/ Advanced Language (Tamil) / Home Science/ Political Science/ Statistics/ Nursing (Vocational) /Basic Electrical Engineering March 11 - Chemistry/Accountancy/ Geography March 15 - Physics/ Economics/ Computer Technology/ Employability Skills March 19 - Mathematics/Zoology/ Commerce/ Micro Biology/ Nutrition and Dietetics/Textile and Dress Designing/Food Service Management/ Agriculture Science/ Nursing (General) March 22 - Biology/Botany/History/Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Basic Electronics Engineering/ Basic Civil Engineering/ Basic Automobile Engineering/ Basic Mechanical Engineering/ Textile Technology/ Office Management and Secretaryship Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp