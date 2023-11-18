TN governor RN Ravi ‘withheld assent’ to 10 bills, House may pass them again on November 18

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has sent back 10 bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on November 13 with a note saying “I withhold assent’. The governor has not given any reason for his decision in the note. Of the 10 bills, two of them are legislations passed by the previous AIADMK regime and eight bills were passed by the DMK government. Official sources said the bills will be re-adopted by the State Assembly on Saturday and sent back to the governor for his assent.

Normally, when the governor returns a bill, the Assembly is free to re-adopt it. But now, since the governor has said that he has withheld his assent, there is no clarity on whether the Assembly can re-adopt the bills or whether such action will be legally valid. The Speaker and CM may explain the legal posiiton during the special session on Saturday.

Sources said the CM would move a special resolution conveying the displeasure of the House about the governor’s decision. Sources also said the House would reconsider the bills and the CM would give his reasons for the need to readopt the bills and request the members to unanimously readopt them.

On April 6, the governor while interacting with civil services aspirants at the Raj Bhavan said that withholding a bill would mean that the bill is dead and it is a decent language used in lieu of ‘rejected’. Strongly condemning this, the CM had then said, “The governor’s action is tantamount to freezing the state administration.

It is not befitting of a person holding a gubernatorial position recognised by the Constitution. Withholding a bill and justifying it in public domain is a bad precedent. The governor has to take back his view if he wants to be true to his oath of office.” Recently, the state had filed a petition before the Supreme Court asking the court to fix a timeframe for the governor to decide on bills enacted by the Assembly.

BJP likely to oppose govt’s move

Sources said before the CM moves the resolution, speaker will move condolence resolutions in honour of Bangaru Adigalar and CPM leader N Sankaraiah. BJP members are expected to oppose the government’s move to re-adopt the bill and they may point to DMK’s stance during AIADMK regime when Assembly passed bills to make CM the chancellor of universities in the place of governor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has sent back 10 bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on November 13 with a note saying “I withhold assent’. The governor has not given any reason for his decision in the note. Of the 10 bills, two of them are legislations passed by the previous AIADMK regime and eight bills were passed by the DMK government. Official sources said the bills will be re-adopted by the State Assembly on Saturday and sent back to the governor for his assent. Normally, when the governor returns a bill, the Assembly is free to re-adopt it. But now, since the governor has said that he has withheld his assent, there is no clarity on whether the Assembly can re-adopt the bills or whether such action will be legally valid. The Speaker and CM may explain the legal posiiton during the special session on Saturday. Sources said the CM would move a special resolution conveying the displeasure of the House about the governor’s decision. Sources also said the House would reconsider the bills and the CM would give his reasons for the need to readopt the bills and request the members to unanimously readopt them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On April 6, the governor while interacting with civil services aspirants at the Raj Bhavan said that withholding a bill would mean that the bill is dead and it is a decent language used in lieu of ‘rejected’. Strongly condemning this, the CM had then said, “The governor’s action is tantamount to freezing the state administration. It is not befitting of a person holding a gubernatorial position recognised by the Constitution. Withholding a bill and justifying it in public domain is a bad precedent. The governor has to take back his view if he wants to be true to his oath of office.” Recently, the state had filed a petition before the Supreme Court asking the court to fix a timeframe for the governor to decide on bills enacted by the Assembly. BJP likely to oppose govt’s move Sources said before the CM moves the resolution, speaker will move condolence resolutions in honour of Bangaru Adigalar and CPM leader N Sankaraiah. BJP members are expected to oppose the government’s move to re-adopt the bill and they may point to DMK’s stance during AIADMK regime when Assembly passed bills to make CM the chancellor of universities in the place of governor. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp