Celebrities condemn Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan's 'rape comment' about Trisha

Several celebrities have reacted to sexist and offensive comments by Mansoor regarding Leo co-star Trisha in a recent interview. Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he was disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comment made by the actor, gibem that they had all worked in the same team.

“Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour,” Lokesh stated.

Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour. https://t.co/PBlMzsoDZ3 November 18, 2023

In a recent press meet, Mansoor made the comment, saying that he had hoped to have a 'rape scene' in Leo like he had in older Tamil films starring actors like Kushbhu and Roja.Mansoon further went to to say that, “They ( Directors) are not letting me rape. I was really hoping for a bedroom scene with Trisha, when i knew that i was acting with Trisha. He also said, “Are there any kind of rape scenes I haven’t seen?”

Responding to the offensive statment, Trisha said that she was glad that though they both acted in Leo, they did not have a scene together.

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

“A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind,” Trisha said.

Standing in Solidatory with Trisha, singer Chinmayi Sripaada said, “The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan, they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along.”

The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along; eeyy aamaa da macha correct ra maccha sorta thing. Robo Shankar said something on how he wants allowed to touch… pic.twitter.com/ZkRb2qxmMl — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 18, 2023

Chinmayi also said that Mansoor Ali Khan will continue to get work, that’s how it works. Just like how Radha Ravi continued to work in the industiry despite his verbal diarrhoea on so many audio launches.

Coming out in support of Trisha, Film producer Archana Kalpathi said ,"This is absolutely unacceptable behavior by Mr Mansoor Ali Khan and I strongly condemn this and find it offensive and deplorable . I stand by you @trishtrashers and call for severe action to be taken.”

Actor and National Commission for Women ( NCW), Khusbu Sundar, whom Mansoor referred to in his interview , has also made a statement.

“Some men think it's their birth right to insult a woman or speak about her in a most disrespectful manner. Recent video of #MansoorAliKhan is one such example. I vehemently condemn his speech. They think their "chumma comedykku sonnen" [said it as a joke] attitude will be overlooked and ignored. No, it won't be done. He should apologise to every female actor he has named in his speech and to women in general for displaying his dirty, misogynist, lowly minsdset. Women of today are strong enough to fight for their respect & dignity.”

Some men think it's their birth right to insult a woman or speak about her in a most disrespectful manner. Recent video of #MansoorAliKhan is one such example. I vehemently condemn his speech. They think their "chumma comedykku sonnen" attitude will be overlooked n ignored. No,… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 19, 2023

She also added that as a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society.”

Popular director Karthik Subbaraj too has condemned Mansoor’s behaviour saying, “Disgusting MEN kind he is. Shame on you MansoorAliKhan.”

Actor Malavika Mohanan also highly condemned Mansoor. She said, “This is disgusting on so many levels. It’s shameful enough that this is how this man views women & thinks about them, but then to have the guts(!!) to speak about it this openly & unapologetically, not even worried about repercussions?? Shame on you. Despicable beyond belief.”

https://t.co/PBlMzsoDZ3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 18, 2023 