Sankaraiah flex banner back in place after backlash in TN's Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following backlash for removing a flex banner that the CPM's town unit had erected in memory of late leader, N Sankaraiah, Thoothukudi corporation officials restored the banner in the premises of the old bus stand on Saturday. Sources said that cadres of various political parties, including the DMK, had installed flex banners at various places on Thursday, as a mark of respect for Sankaraiah, who died on November 15. The civic officials permitted the parties to erect the flex banners despite not obtaining the required permits from the corporation.

The CPM had also erected a banner in front of the old bus stand, but it was later removed by the civic body, which alleged that the party violated norms, said sources. CPM Town Secretary D Raja condemned the sanitary officer, who allegedly tore the banner. Stating that the DMK government could not touch a banner erected by the BJP or the Hindu Munnani, Raja said, "It is a shame on the ruling party's end." Following the criticism, the civic body reinstated the banner in the evening.

