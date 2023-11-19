TN SIPCOT protests: Cheyyar villagers warn of protests if Goondas Act not withdrawn against activist 

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Villagers from Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai are calling for the repeal of the Goondas Act against activist Arul Arumugam who was booked for staging a protest against the acquisition of land for the proposed SIPCOT project.

TN Chief Minister on Friday revoked the Goondas Act against six of the seven protesting farmers in Cheyyar leaving Arumugam still booked under the act.

The villagers said failure to do so could lead to continued protests across 11 villages against SIPCOT and support for Arul.

A villager protesting against the same said, "The protest will continue in 11 villages against SIPCOT if the Goondas Act on Arul Arumugam is not repealed."

They asserted that Arul played a constructive role in guiding their peaceful 128-day protest against land acquisition for the SIPCOT project.

Responding to accusations by Minister EV Velu, who labelled Arul as the chief instigator, villagers dismissed the claims, asserting they were not easily swayed. Another villager said, "Arul helped us. What is wrong if a person comes to help us from another district?"

A female farmer said, "Invoking a Goondas Act against Arul is nonsense. We know who Arul is. The state government should revoke the Goondas Act, otherwise, we will continue our protest."

In response to the ongoing demonstrations, more than 2,000 residents from 10 village panchayats in Melma, Cheyyar taluk, displayed black flags in front of their houses on Saturday, expressing their objection to the Goondas Act.

Arul's cousin, Soundar, dismissed the allegations saying, "The CM's press release on Friday was a total drama. There is no difference between EV Velu's press meet and the press release. Anyone can go and protest and show their support, that is what Arul did to the villagers."

