Tamil Nadu: Youth dies after Siddha treatment for virility; 'doc' chops the body and buries it in his backyard

The police detained Kesavamurthy and interrogated him when it was revealed the latter administered some drug to Ashok for virility. Ashok died after that.

Published: 20th November 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Cholapuram police on Sunday arrested a Siddha practitioner in connection with the death of a youth whose body was exhumed from the backyard of the man’s house.

According to sources, P Ashok Rajan (27) of Manalmedu near Kumbakonam, a car driver by profession, went missing after Deepavali. His grandmother Padmini lodged a man missing complaint with the Cholapuram police on November 14.

The police while perusing CCTV footage from Cholapuram, the nearby town where Ashok left his bike at the parking lot, found that he then headed to East Street. Inquiries revealed that he was acquainted with T Kesavamurthy, who was practicing Siddha medicine.

The police detained Kesavamurthy and interrogated him when it was revealed the latter administered some drug to Ashok for virility. Ashok died after that. Later Kesavamurthy buried the body in the backyard of his house, after chopping it into pieces, sources added. On Sunday, the police exhumed Ashok’s body in the presence of officials. The police are inquiring whether Kesavamurthy murdered Ashok for spurning his sexual advances.

