Vada Chennai project to cost TN Rs 5,078 cr, only Rs 1k crore allotted so far

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since Vada Chennai had often been left out of the capital city’s growth story owing to its dense population and pollution over the last century, experts believe the state government’s proposed Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam will provide the region with a new lease of life. A recent study conducted by a consultant agency has revealed that the project, which focuses on holistic development in an area of 170 sq.km, would require a total of Rs 5,078. The government has already earmarked Rs 1,000 for the project in North Chennai for an initial period of three years.

The project comprises many initiatives, including increasing green cover and beautification of 37.7 hectares in the Manali industrial area; and implementation of works worth over Rs 3,000 crore by the Chennai corporation (Rs 1,449 crore), metro water (Rs 276 core) and the water resources department (Rs 1,431 crore).

Buckingham Canal rejuvenation is one of the works that would be undertaken by the water resources department. The rejuvenation will further include works such as identifying a new dumping yard location, riverfront development activities, proposal for straight-cut channels, solid waste management, building a retaining wall, and chalking out a slum resettlement plan.

The recent study undertaken by the CBRE and the Madras Christian College highlighted key issues faced by the residents in North Chennai. The issues include power outages and fluctuations, lack of skill development centres, lack of clean drinking water, poor street infrastructure, lack of proper waste management, lack of colleges and institutions like ITIs, lack of recreational spaces, lack of higher secondary schools nearby, and rampant pollution, among others.

Official sources said the growth opportunities and development projects are classified into eight sectors -- healthcare, education, physical infrastructure, utilities, job opportunities, housing and slum redevelopment, social infrastructure and safety, and security.

In the healthcare sector, an investment of Rs 93.25 crore is required to take up works, including the demolition and reconstruction of the maternity hospital in United India Colony (Rs 7.5 crore) and the construction of a public health material and storage centre (Rs 6.75 crore). Similarly, the schools in North Chennai will be upgraded and redeveloped at a cost of Rs 178.51 crore.

There is also a proposal for upgrading the government polytechnic colleges at R K Nagar and Purasaiwakkam as Centres of Excellence at a cost of Rs 121.6 crore. Likewise, Rs 1,059.32 crore is required to build an electricity substation and 11KV feeders at Kolathur, Villivakkam, Thiruvottiyur, R K Nagar, Perambur, Madhavaram and the harbour.

