Group seeks reopening of Sterlite plant in TN's Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A member of the Sterlite Supporters' Federation, on behalf of 21 villages, submitted a petition to District Collector G Lakshmipathy demanding the reopening of the Sterlite Copper plant, which was closed five years ago. The grievance redressal meeting was held at the Collectorate on Monday.



The members of the Sterlite Supporters Federation said that the company was involved in several public welfare schemes for the locals. The people alleged that the state machinery failed to control the agitation that had erupted in Kummareddiarpuram, which paved way for the urban naxals. This had resulted in the police firing on the 100th day of the agitation, they said.



The petitioners claimed that the copper smelter plant was closed without any reason. The closure affected their livelihood and led to the decline of these villages. As a result, they urged Collector G Lakhmipathy to request the state government to reopen the plant.



In a separate petition, CPM activists urged the Collector to ensure that local body workers like drivers, OHT operators, Thooimai kavalargal, dengue-breeding control workers, get wages as fixed in the government order issued on October 17, 2017. The CPM district unit stressed the district administration to instruct the contractors to deduct EPF and ESI, and credit the in-hand salaries, as well as provide workers with a receipt.



In a different petition, a section of public from Vellapatti village, led by A Anthony Sahayarani, submitted a petition to the Collector seeking action against a private realtor, who collected money for several plots in 2016, but failed to register the lands, even after the payment of all instalments, the petition said. People from Aniyaparanallur, near Srivaikuntam, sought action against a privateer who had blocked a common pathway at Puthupatti hamlet in the village.

