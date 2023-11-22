Home States Tamil Nadu

Female teacher abuses Class 7 girl in TN for eating beef; 'she doesn't like children coming to school wearing hijab,' claim parents

My child had told her that I run a beef and meat shop. Two weeks ago, the teacher beat up my child and criticized our eating habit of beef consumption.”

Published: 22nd November 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were again denied entry to the premises.

FILE - Representational image of girl students wearing head scarves - Hijab, at a school . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The parents of a Class 7 girl at a government high school in Ashokapuram on Tuesday lodged a complaint to the chief educational officer alleging that a teacher had spoken ill about their habit of eating beef meat and their religion.

In the petition, the parents stated that the female teacher did not like children who came to school wearing hijab and had been harassing children from minority community indirectly for the last few months.
“Two months ago, the teacher asked my child about my occupation.

My child had told her that I run a beef and meat shop. Two weeks ago, the teacher beat up my child and criticized our eating habit of beef consumption.” The parents added that they took up the issue with the headmistress, but she supported the teacher. Since the headmistress did not take action on their complaint, they approached the CEO.

Headmistress Rajeshwari refused to speak about it. Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that he received the complaint from the parents and would order an inquiry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
beef Teacher Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp