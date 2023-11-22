Female teacher abuses Class 7 girl in TN for eating beef; 'she doesn't like children coming to school wearing hijab,' claim parents

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The parents of a Class 7 girl at a government high school in Ashokapuram on Tuesday lodged a complaint to the chief educational officer alleging that a teacher had spoken ill about their habit of eating beef meat and their religion.

In the petition, the parents stated that the female teacher did not like children who came to school wearing hijab and had been harassing children from minority community indirectly for the last few months.

“Two months ago, the teacher asked my child about my occupation.

My child had told her that I run a beef and meat shop. Two weeks ago, the teacher beat up my child and criticized our eating habit of beef consumption.” The parents added that they took up the issue with the headmistress, but she supported the teacher. Since the headmistress did not take action on their complaint, they approached the CEO.

Headmistress Rajeshwari refused to speak about it. Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that he received the complaint from the parents and would order an inquiry.

