The demise of Badrinath, who gave eye sight to countless people, is a huge loss to the medical field, CM said, adding that he was service oriented.

PM, CM condole the death of Sankara Nethralaya founder Dr SS Badrinath

Sankara Nethralaya founder Dr S S Badrinath addressing a press conference in the city on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Governor R N Ravi and other party leaders sent messages condoling the death of Dr SS Badrinath.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr S S Badrinath ji, a visionary, expert in ophthalmology and founder of Sankara Nethralaya. His contributions to eye care and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark. His work will continue to inspire generations. Condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was saddened by the death of Dr Badrinath and expressed his condolences to his family and the medical fraternity. The demise of Badrinath, who gave eye sight to countless people, is a huge loss to the medical field, CM said, adding that he was service oriented.

In his message, the governor said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr S S Badrinath. He was the epitome of extraordinary vision, selfless service and compassion. Through Sankara Nethralaya, he touched the lives of millions of poor and needy. Condolences to his family and followers.” Other political leaders sent their condolences.

