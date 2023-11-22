Tamil Nadu forms first Anti-Terrorism Squad with 383 police personnel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police have formed an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) comprising 383 personnel with a budget of Rs 60 crore.

The personnel for the squad will be redeployed from the CB-CID special investigation division, according to the government order issued by the home department recently.

The squad will have state-wide jurisdiction and function under the supervision of an additional director general of police (intelligence). Teams will be headed by an officer at the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) and there will be at least five additional superintendents, 13 deputy superintendents along with 31 inspectors and 61 sub-inspectors.

Another 36 ministerial staff will function as supporting staff to the anti-terrorism squad. Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the formation of ATS in the Assembly in April this year. The squad will get intelligence gathering and analysis tools and digital forensic equipment worth Rs 18 crore.

ATS personnel will receive 10% of basic pay or Rs 20,000, whichever is less, as special pay. The ATS wing will also get at least 89 new vehicles for their use. ATS members will be allowed to travel by air in cases of emergency, the order added.

