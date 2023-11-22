Three green projects of Tamil Nadu to be discussed at COP28 meeting 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recognising the ongoing environment-related work in Tamil Nadu, the Union government has selected three projects being implemented in the state for discussion at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28) to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. Totally, seven projects have been hand-picked by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the global event.

Interestingly, all the three Tamil Nadu projects — Meendum Manjappai campaign, Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), and Women Eco-Warrior project — are initiatives of the incumbent DMK government.

In an official communication, the Union government said a session on theme “Multilevel Action, Urbanisation & Built Environment, Transport” will be held on December 6. Apart from Tamil Nadu, Goa and NCT of Delhi have also been selected to host the session, the letter said.

State’s mission to restore coast will cost Rs 2k cr

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to government, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, told TNIE, “This is a recognition for our work. It will be nice to share our experience at a global event. The projects were first-of-itskind initiatives and were selected for uniqueness and potential.”

The Meendum Manjappai campaign, launched in 2021 by Chief Minister M K Stalin to promote the use of cloth bags and discourage use of plastic bags, has made significant headway. “So far, we have installed 92 manjappai vending machines. We have intensified enforcement of ban on singleuse plastics (SUP).

A total of 5.75 lakh raids were conducted, 560 tonnes of SUP was seized, and Rs 7.2 crore fine has been collected. We still have a long way to go and public behavioral change is the key. Recently, we opened a beach litter monitoring kiosk in Besant Nagar beach.

Manjappai e-vehicles were rolled-out as part of the campaign,” Sahu said. TNGCC is a Special Purpose Vehicle launched to steer climate action effectively. The company will have different verticals to execute mega climate change initiatives and greening projects.

“As part of initiative, we have set-up TN Green Climate Fund andP registered as a social venture fund under SEBI. Five proposals on circularity and e-mobility are being processed. TN Coastal Restoration Mission will be implemented from 2024-2029 at an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, of which TN’s component will be Rs 600 crore and rest will be funded by World Bank,” Sahu said.

