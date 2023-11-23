Home States Tamil Nadu

Aavin withdrew green packs based on demand for low-fat milk, says TN minister

“A section of Aavin consumers, particularly sports persons, patients and those who regularly visit the gym demand milk with lower fat content.

Published: 23rd November 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following the political backlash over Aavin’s decision to withdraw Green Magic milk from the market starting November 25 and for milk cardholders from December 15, Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday claimed that 4.5% fat content in Green Magic milk is not scientifically deemed necessary for consumption in today’s lifestyle.

He said the decision was based on recommendations from health experts.

“The decision to replace the green magic variant with Aavin delite was part of the department’s initiative - Aavin for Healthy TN. Delite milk, which contains 3.5% fat, is more suitable for the health conditions of people,” Thangaraj said.

Clarifying that the decision to withdraw green packets was not aimed at boosting Aavin’s profits or as a marketing strategy, the minister said the intention was to provide healthy cow milk to the public. “A section of Aavin consumers, particularly sports persons, patients and those who regularly visit the gym demand milk with lower fat content.

Delite milk (purple) with 3.5% fat was produced based on recommendations of health experts to meet the changing needs of the people,” he added. Thangaraj also said that toned milk, sold for `40 per litre (blue pack), is Rs 16 cheaper compared to private brands.

