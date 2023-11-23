History-sheeter shot dead by cops in TN after 'he attacked SI' 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by a special police team at Sanamangalam forest area in Siruganur police limits in Tiruchy around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Police claimed they shot him in self-defense after he attacked the special team sub-inspector with a sharp weapon.

The deceased, M Jagan, was a resident of Panaiyakurichi village near Sarkarpalayam. He was first arrested when he was 17 years of age, police said. His notoriety grew with his age and he came to be called ‘Komban’ Jagan by the locals.

According to police, Jagan had about 53 cases, including murder, pending against him in Tiruchy, Perambalur, Karur, Pudukkottai and other districts. According to police, nine of Jagan’s associates took part in his birthday celebration held at his house on May 19 with deadly weapons.

The spectacle created a stir. Police said, “A special police team of inspector Karunakaran, SI Vinoth Kumar, and policemen were on patrol at Sanamangalam on Wednesday as there were complaints of robbery and attacks in the locality.”

Tiruchy DIG P Pakalavan, SP V Varun Kumar visited the encounter site at Sanamangalamnear Tiruchy on Wednesday: (Photo | Express)

“The police team saw Jagan and when they approached him for inquiry, he started attacking them with weapons.” He also had petrol bomb and other weapons with him. Jagan attacked the SI with a sharp weapon and the officer suffered injuries to his hand. The police team retaliated and shot Jagan dead when he attempted to flee the spot.”

Jagan was first taken to Lalgudi government hospital where doctors confirmed his death after medical examination. The body was then taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government hospital in Tiruchy for postmortem. The wounded sub-inspector Vinoth Kumar was admitted to Lalgudi GH for treatment. Tiruchy DIG P Pakalavan, SP V Varun Kumar and other senior officials inspected the encounter spot.

SP Varun Kumar said, “It was not an encounter. It was a police firing incident. The police did not go to the spot in search of him. They went there on patrolling and happened to see him there. As he started attacking the police, to safeguard themselves, the SI had to open fire. A country-made gun, a few Molotov cocktail bottles and weapons were found at the crime scene.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUCHY: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by a special police team at Sanamangalam forest area in Siruganur police limits in Tiruchy around 4 pm on Wednesday. Police claimed they shot him in self-defense after he attacked the special team sub-inspector with a sharp weapon. The deceased, M Jagan, was a resident of Panaiyakurichi village near Sarkarpalayam. He was first arrested when he was 17 years of age, police said. His notoriety grew with his age and he came to be called ‘Komban’ Jagan by the locals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to police, Jagan had about 53 cases, including murder, pending against him in Tiruchy, Perambalur, Karur, Pudukkottai and other districts. According to police, nine of Jagan’s associates took part in his birthday celebration held at his house on May 19 with deadly weapons. The spectacle created a stir. Police said, “A special police team of inspector Karunakaran, SI Vinoth Kumar, and policemen were on patrol at Sanamangalam on Wednesday as there were complaints of robbery and attacks in the locality.” Tiruchy DIG P Pakalavan, SP V Varun Kumar visited the encounter site at Sanamangalamnear Tiruchy on Wednesday: (Photo | Express) “The police team saw Jagan and when they approached him for inquiry, he started attacking them with weapons.” He also had petrol bomb and other weapons with him. Jagan attacked the SI with a sharp weapon and the officer suffered injuries to his hand. The police team retaliated and shot Jagan dead when he attempted to flee the spot.” Jagan was first taken to Lalgudi government hospital where doctors confirmed his death after medical examination. The body was then taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government hospital in Tiruchy for postmortem. The wounded sub-inspector Vinoth Kumar was admitted to Lalgudi GH for treatment. Tiruchy DIG P Pakalavan, SP V Varun Kumar and other senior officials inspected the encounter spot. SP Varun Kumar said, “It was not an encounter. It was a police firing incident. The police did not go to the spot in search of him. They went there on patrolling and happened to see him there. As he started attacking the police, to safeguard themselves, the SI had to open fire. A country-made gun, a few Molotov cocktail bottles and weapons were found at the crime scene.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp