Home States Tamil Nadu

Water stagnation near Kooraikundu LUS irks commuters

"As water level in the subway is high, engines of vehicles often get submerged midway, damaging two-wheelers and even auto rickshaws," said motorists.

Published: 23rd November 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Water stagnation

Localities inundated following incessant rains in North Chennai on Wednesday (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Persistent water stagnation at the Limited Use Subway (LUS) near Kooraikundu continues to trouble commuters, especially motorists and school children, on a daily basis. Though people have been demanding a permanent solution from officials concerned, action is yet to be taken.    

"As the water level in the subway is high, engines of vehicles often get submerged midway, damaging two-wheelers and even auto-rickshaws," said motorists. According to Nagalingam, a 55-year-old resident, the problem persists throughout the year irrespective of varying seasons. A few holes on either side of the walls on the bridge also cause leakage, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Virudhunagar CPI Town Secretary S Muthukumar urged for a permanent solution and demanded the intervention of union government officials concerned. Meanwhile, panchayat representatives said that they had already informed the railways of the issue and also pointed out the delay in the dewatering process by workers. Efforts are underway to minimise the woes of commuters, official sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Limited Use Subway Kooraikundu Water stagnation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp