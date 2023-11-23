Water stagnation near Kooraikundu LUS irks commuters

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Persistent water stagnation at the Limited Use Subway (LUS) near Kooraikundu continues to trouble commuters, especially motorists and school children, on a daily basis. Though people have been demanding a permanent solution from officials concerned, action is yet to be taken.



"As the water level in the subway is high, engines of vehicles often get submerged midway, damaging two-wheelers and even auto-rickshaws," said motorists. According to Nagalingam, a 55-year-old resident, the problem persists throughout the year irrespective of varying seasons. A few holes on either side of the walls on the bridge also cause leakage, he added.



Speaking to TNIE, Virudhunagar CPI Town Secretary S Muthukumar urged for a permanent solution and demanded the intervention of union government officials concerned. Meanwhile, panchayat representatives said that they had already informed the railways of the issue and also pointed out the delay in the dewatering process by workers. Efforts are underway to minimise the woes of commuters, official sources said.

