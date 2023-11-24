Home States Tamil Nadu

Release 7.35 tmcft Cauvery water to TN in December: Cauvery water panel

“This was due to increased flow in intermediary catchment streams located between two states due to active Northeast monsoon” said Gupta.

Published: 24th November 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

[Karnataka, KRS Dam, Krishna Raja Sagar Dam, Water Reservoir]

In this file photo, Water is seen gushing into river Cauvery after its release from KRS dam in Mysore, Karnataka. (Express Photo)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday directed the Karnataka government to ensure release of stipulated quantity of flows as per final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT).

According to the final CWDT award, Karnataka should release 7.35 tmcft water for the whole December month, at interstate connecting point Biligundulu on an average daily flow of 2744 cubic metre per second. For the whole November, the cumulative monthly flows should be maintained at 13.78 TMC.

In the 90th meeting of the CWRC under the chairmanship of Vineet Gupta, Chairman, CWRC, has taken a decision based on storage position, inflows and outflows of eight designated reservoirs and hydrometeorological condition in the Cauvery basin.

The next meeting is scheduled on December 19.  Since October 1, the daily average flow realised at Billigundulu and Mettur Dam of TN was around 4000 cusec. However, the daily release of water from Karnataka’s KRS and Kabini reservoirs were ranging between 1500-3200 cusecs only.

“This was due to increased flow in intermediary catchment streams located between two states due to active Northeast monsoon” said Gupta. He further said this trend will continue till the remaining Northeast monsoon. The inflows in Karnataka based reservoirs depend on the Southwest monsoon, which has already come to an end, while in TN region, reservoir inflows benefit from NE monsoon. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery Karnataka CWRC TN

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp