Release 7.35 tmcft Cauvery water to TN in December: Cauvery water panel

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday directed the Karnataka government to ensure release of stipulated quantity of flows as per final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT).

According to the final CWDT award, Karnataka should release 7.35 tmcft water for the whole December month, at interstate connecting point Biligundulu on an average daily flow of 2744 cubic metre per second. For the whole November, the cumulative monthly flows should be maintained at 13.78 TMC.

In the 90th meeting of the CWRC under the chairmanship of Vineet Gupta, Chairman, CWRC, has taken a decision based on storage position, inflows and outflows of eight designated reservoirs and hydrometeorological condition in the Cauvery basin.

The next meeting is scheduled on December 19. Since October 1, the daily average flow realised at Billigundulu and Mettur Dam of TN was around 4000 cusec. However, the daily release of water from Karnataka’s KRS and Kabini reservoirs were ranging between 1500-3200 cusecs only.

“This was due to increased flow in intermediary catchment streams located between two states due to active Northeast monsoon” said Gupta. He further said this trend will continue till the remaining Northeast monsoon. The inflows in Karnataka based reservoirs depend on the Southwest monsoon, which has already come to an end, while in TN region, reservoir inflows benefit from NE monsoon.

