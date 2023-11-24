Tamil Nadu: Rain batters Coimbatore, youth swept away in flood

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Heavy downpour was reported across Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts from Wednesday night. Mettupalayam recorded the highest rainfall of 37.3 cm and Noyyal river overflowed. Surplus water was discharged through Chithirai Chavadi anicut.

Holiday was declared for schools in Karamadai block in Coimbatore and in Nilgiris on Thursday.

Three youths were caught in a flash flood at Elerumaipallam near Kottaipirivu in Mathampalayam on Wednesday night. The incident took place when they tried to cross a bridge in a two-wheeler while returning to Kotagiri after attending a friend’s marriage in Karamadai.

While two youths escaped to safety, J Pradeep Raj (19) of Kattabettu was washed away. As many as 18 Fire and rescue service personnel are searching for the youth. “Despite searching for 5 km, fire and rescue service personnel were unable to trace him of his body. Along with staff from Periyanacikenpalayam fire service office, more personnel from Thudiyalur also engaged in the search,” said M Karthikesan Fire officer of Periyanacikenpalayam fire station.

Due to heavy downpour, traffic was suspended from 6 am to 3 pm between Mettupalayam and Kotagiri road after landslips occurred at 15 places. According to Mettupalayam fire officer K Balasundaram, a major landslip occurred at Kunjappanai and a tree fell on the road around 5 am on Thursday. Landslips were reported in four other places and a few trees fell on the Mettupalayam - Coonoor road, Fire and rescue service personnel cleared them along with state highway workers.

Passengers who were heading to Ooty in a SETC bus had a miraculous escape when a tree fell on the vehicle near Burliyar. A container that allegedly washed away from a construction site was found in a water source which is a branch of Noyyal river near Semmedu. A few farms that are located near the Noyyal river and cultivated raddish and banana plantations were submerged near Narasipuram.

Tourism minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris MP A Raja inspected rain-affected areas in Queen Hills where a retaining wall was removed and Mountpleasant where landslides occurred due to heavy downpour.

Raja told reporters that 25 persons have been given accommodation at temporary shelters across the district as rainwater entered their houses and steps have been taken to provide food and water etc.

Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati advised peole living in old buildings and mud houses in low-lying areas to move to safer locations considering the intensifying rain in the monsoon The collector also cautioned people not to bathe or take selfies in water bodies.

