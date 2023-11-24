TN govt machinery at doorstep: New scheme 'Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril' from December

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another measure to take the government machinery close to people, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced a new scheme - Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril (Meeting people at their own places) from December. As part the scheme, collectors will stay in a taluk every month to meet people and redress their grievances.

“This scheme can be described as the next phase of the scheme “ Kala Aaaivil Mudhalvar” (Chief Minister on field inspection). The collectors will engage in field inspection in every taluk on a particular day to know the people’s grievances and to ensure that the government schemes and services are reaching the people,” the chief minister said in a statement here.

Already, the chief minister has chaired many meetings at the district level to review schemes and to interact with various sections of society under the scheme Kalathil Mudhalvar. “The government machinery is coming to you to resolve your grievances. We will listen to your grievances and resolve them on the spot,” Stalin said.

The new scheme is aimed at realising the dream of former chief minister CN Annadurai who advised his partymen: “Go to the People; Live among them; Learn from them, and Serve them.” The primary duty of the government machinery is to ensure that the full fruit of the schemes and projects reach people and to remove the bottlenecks if any.

The collectors are the bridges between the people and the state government. “Though officials are closer to the people, they rely on the collectors with trust and confidence. The people meet the collectors every Monday and submit petitions. The stature of collectors does not make people fear about them. Instead, it attracts the people to the collectors,” Stalin added.

