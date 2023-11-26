Special court summons 10 suspects in Vengaivayal case

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here on Saturday issued summons to 10 people ordering their appearance before it on November 28 in connection with a request by the CB-CID that is investigating the Vengaivayal water contamination case.

The CB-CID had moved court seeking to subject the 10 to a narco-analysis test as part of its probe. A senior CB-CID official investigating the case said, “We have so far subjected 31 suspects to DNA testing and have requested a narco-analysis on 10 people. The [special] court has issued summons to those who have been requested to undergo the test to learn their opinion on it.”

Mentioning that the 10 summoned comprise of caste Hindus as well as those from the SC community, the official pointed out that they are among the 31 who have already gone through with DNA testing as part of the investigation into the discovery of faecal matter in the village overhead tank at Vengaivayal in December 2022.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PUDUKKOTTAI: The special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here on Saturday issued summons to 10 people ordering their appearance before it on November 28 in connection with a request by the CB-CID that is investigating the Vengaivayal water contamination case. The CB-CID had moved court seeking to subject the 10 to a narco-analysis test as part of its probe. A senior CB-CID official investigating the case said, “We have so far subjected 31 suspects to DNA testing and have requested a narco-analysis on 10 people. The [special] court has issued summons to those who have been requested to undergo the test to learn their opinion on it.” Mentioning that the 10 summoned comprise of caste Hindus as well as those from the SC community, the official pointed out that they are among the 31 who have already gone through with DNA testing as part of the investigation into the discovery of faecal matter in the village overhead tank at Vengaivayal in December 2022.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp