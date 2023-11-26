Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Part-time teachers seek Rs 2,500 increment promised by minister  

A part-time teacher, K Thavamani told TNIE, “Due to low salaries, out of Rs 6,549 part-time teachers, around 6,000 teachers resigned from their jobs in the last ten years."

Published: 26th November 2023

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Art Teacher Welfare Association has asked the school education department to provide an increment of Rs 2,500 to the part-time teachers, as promised by the minister.  According to the association president SA Rajkumar, part-time teachers, who are working under consolidated pay in Samagra Shiksha, protested at the Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan campus from September 25 to October 7 urging their long pending to make their posts permanent.

“Following the protest, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured us that he would give an increment of Rs 2,500 to the part-time teachers and will ensure life insurance up to Rs 10 lakh for them. However, government orders regarding increment and life insurance were not released by the school education department,” he told TNIE.

He urged the state government to take appropriate action on this matter. A part-time teacher, K Thavamani told TNIE, “Due to low salaries, out of Rs 6,549 part-time teachers, around 6,000 teachers resigned from their jobs in the last ten years. The AIADMK government hiked the salary to Rs 10,000 per month, but it is not enough to run a family.” Repeated attempts to reach the top officers of the school education department went in vain.

