Tamil Nadu: Leopard injured after getting trapped in snare  

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A five-year-old leopard was found with grievous injuries in the forest area close to Marandahalli near Palacode on Saturday night. Forest officials said the big cat was injured by a wire trap (snare) that had pierced its neck. The animal had to be tranquilised to identify the cause of injury and efforts are on to save it.

In the late hours of Saturday, residents of B Chettihalli were alarmed by the repeated sounds of the predator near the village. They checked on the forest boundary and found a leopard in a weakened state with visible injuries around its neck and alerted Palacode forest staff.

Sources in the Palacode forest range said, “We arrived in the area at 9 pm. Initially we were unable to diagnose the cause of injury. Further as the leopard was anxious about our presence we were unable to check its condition. Based on DFO KV Appala Naidu’s order, we tranquilised the leopard with the help of a veterinarian and found a piece of iron wire in its throat. After administering first aid, we shifted the leopard to Chinnar.”

DFO Appala Naidu told TNIE, “It is a wire trap which is used by poachers to kill wild boars or small animals like rabbits. The leopard got trapped, and while trying to escape suffered injury. We are providing treating, but the big cat is in critical condition.”

Naidu added, “A team has been formed to investigate who had been setting up wire traps in the forest area. The culprits will be booked under wildlife protection Act 1972, where they would be punished with three years imprisonment. In 2023 alone, we have arrested 25 people who had placed wire traps and ‘avittukai’ (country-made bombs used to hunt boars) and total fine of Rs 13 lakh have been imposed. Further four country bombs were also recovered.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DHARMAPURI: A five-year-old leopard was found with grievous injuries in the forest area close to Marandahalli near Palacode on Saturday night. Forest officials said the big cat was injured by a wire trap (snare) that had pierced its neck. The animal had to be tranquilised to identify the cause of injury and efforts are on to save it. In the late hours of Saturday, residents of B Chettihalli were alarmed by the repeated sounds of the predator near the village. They checked on the forest boundary and found a leopard in a weakened state with visible injuries around its neck and alerted Palacode forest staff. Sources in the Palacode forest range said, “We arrived in the area at 9 pm. Initially we were unable to diagnose the cause of injury. Further as the leopard was anxious about our presence we were unable to check its condition. Based on DFO KV Appala Naidu’s order, we tranquilised the leopard with the help of a veterinarian and found a piece of iron wire in its throat. After administering first aid, we shifted the leopard to Chinnar.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DFO Appala Naidu told TNIE, “It is a wire trap which is used by poachers to kill wild boars or small animals like rabbits. The leopard got trapped, and while trying to escape suffered injury. We are providing treating, but the big cat is in critical condition.” Naidu added, “A team has been formed to investigate who had been setting up wire traps in the forest area. The culprits will be booked under wildlife protection Act 1972, where they would be punished with three years imprisonment. In 2023 alone, we have arrested 25 people who had placed wire traps and ‘avittukai’ (country-made bombs used to hunt boars) and total fine of Rs 13 lakh have been imposed. Further four country bombs were also recovered.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp