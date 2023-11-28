Suicide of IIT-M research scholar: Professor suspended after inquiry panel’s report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras has suspended Ashis Kumar Sen, a professor in the institute’s mechanical engineering department, based on a report submitted by the five-member inquiry committee, headed by former DGP G Thilakavathi, probing the death by suicide of IIT-M research scholar Sachin Kumar Jain. Sen was Jain’s PhD supervisor.

An institute spokesperson confirmed that Sen was suspended based on the direction of the Board of Governors. “The Institute is following due process,” the spokesperson told TNIE. An official source, on the condition of anonymity, said the committee submitted its report two months ago with 34 recommendations. One of the main recommendations was to initiate action against Sen.

After Sachin’s death on March 31, IIT-M students protested demanding action against Sen, his research supervisor. Sachin’s brother Bhavesh Jain, in a six-page letter to the IIT-M director, had sought a detailed inquiry into his death, alleging that his research supervisory had meted out inhuman treatment to Sachin and to other students in his lab.

Ashis Kumar Sen

In April, Sen was restrained from visiting the lab. Following news of Sen’s suspension on Monday, the IIT-M student body took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the institute for its decision.

Student body welcomes IIT-Madras’ strong action

“The report submitted by the inquiry committee came to the conclusion that Prof Sen was responsible for the suicide of Sachin earlier this year. We congratulate the IIT-M administration for such a strong and courageous action against one of their peers,” it said.

The student body added this was a victory for many students who had come together to stage protests following the death. On March 31, 2023, Sachin had returned from the lab to his accommodation and ended his life. He had left a WhatsApp status saying, “I’m sorry, I’m not good enough”.

Students pleased

The IIT-M student body, which had staged protests after Sachin’s death, on Monday congratulated the institute for the “strong and courageous action against one of their peers.” Sachin had ended his life on March 31, 2023.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras has suspended Ashis Kumar Sen, a professor in the institute’s mechanical engineering department, based on a report submitted by the five-member inquiry committee, headed by former DGP G Thilakavathi, probing the death by suicide of IIT-M research scholar Sachin Kumar Jain. Sen was Jain’s PhD supervisor. An institute spokesperson confirmed that Sen was suspended based on the direction of the Board of Governors. “The Institute is following due process,” the spokesperson told TNIE. An official source, on the condition of anonymity, said the committee submitted its report two months ago with 34 recommendations. One of the main recommendations was to initiate action against Sen. After Sachin’s death on March 31, IIT-M students protested demanding action against Sen, his research supervisor. Sachin’s brother Bhavesh Jain, in a six-page letter to the IIT-M director, had sought a detailed inquiry into his death, alleging that his research supervisory had meted out inhuman treatment to Sachin and to other students in his lab.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ashis Kumar SenIn April, Sen was restrained from visiting the lab. Following news of Sen’s suspension on Monday, the IIT-M student body took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the institute for its decision. Student body welcomes IIT-Madras’ strong action “The report submitted by the inquiry committee came to the conclusion that Prof Sen was responsible for the suicide of Sachin earlier this year. We congratulate the IIT-M administration for such a strong and courageous action against one of their peers,” it said. The student body added this was a victory for many students who had come together to stage protests following the death. On March 31, 2023, Sachin had returned from the lab to his accommodation and ended his life. He had left a WhatsApp status saying, “I’m sorry, I’m not good enough”. Students pleased The IIT-M student body, which had staged protests after Sachin’s death, on Monday congratulated the institute for the “strong and courageous action against one of their peers.” Sachin had ended his life on March 31, 2023. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp