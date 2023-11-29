Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor-politician Vijayakanth's health sees mild deterioration

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder was recently admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai.

Published: 29th November 2023

By ANI

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and actor Vijayakanth's health condition has mildly deteriorated during the past 24 hours and he needs further treatment, as per MIOT Hospital. Vijayakanth was recently admitted to the hospital in Chennai.

On Wednesday, the hospital issued an official statement on his health which reads thus, "Mr. Vijayakanth was showing great improvement. However, over the last twenty-four hours, he showed mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support. We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. Possible length of stay in hospital is a further fourteen days."

He will be under the observation of doctors for the next 14 days.

Reportedly, he was suffering from cough and throat pain.

