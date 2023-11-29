Delite milk introduced based on public demand in Tamil Nadu: Minister T Mano Thangaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said Aavin’s Delite milk variant is priced at Rs 44 a litre which is Rs 10-12 cheaper compared to other dairy cooperatives and private brands in the country.

Talking to reporters, he said Aavin has also received the National Gopal Ratna Award 2023 under the best dairy cooperative society/milk producer company category, securing the third position. The award was given by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying to achievers in the field of livestock and dairy sector.

“Aavin’s decision to introduce Delite milk was driven by consumer demand, not a marketing strategy. The move was not an indirect price hike for Green Magic milk, which has a higher fat content of 4.5% compared to Delite milk’s 3.5%. The price of Green Magic milk was determined based on market conditions when it was first introduced several years ago and revised accordingly. In contrast, Delite milk’s price reflects current market trends. It is priced competitively, being Rs 10 to Rs 12 per liter cheaper than similar variants from other dairy cooperatives and private brands.”

Earlier, Thangaraj held discussions with representatives of dairy farmers. “They have demanded an increase in procurement prices and their concerns will be taken up with the chief minister,” he said.

