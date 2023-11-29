Tamil Nadu: Seven-year-old among five Dalits attacked in Madurai, search on for two caste Hindu men

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Police registered a case against two caste Hindus for assaulting five persons from the SC community, including a 7-year-old boy, in Perungudi on Monday evening.

According to police, Ajith (28), Vijayakumar (27), Ganapathikumar (28), Periyasamy (60) and his seven-year-old grandson sustained minor cut injuries and are undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Police are on the lookout for suspects R Mari and K Sasikumar.

According to sources, the accused came to Perungudi mandhai around 8 pm on Monday where Ajith, Vijayakumar and Ganapathikumar were sitting. They asked them about the whereabouts of Kannan, who also belonged to the SC community. A wordy duel ensued, following which the caste Hindus assaulted Ajith, Vijayakumar and Ganapathikumar with a sickle.

When Periyasamy tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him and his grandson. Perungudi police registered a case under different sections of SC/ST Act and IPC sections including 307 IPC. Two special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

VCK staged a protest in Melur on Tuesday demanding the immediate arrest of the suspects. Executive director of Evidence A Kathir in a release condemned the rise in caste atrocities in Tamil Nadu.

