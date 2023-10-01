Liquor prices may go up by  Rs 5-Rs 50 a bottle in Tamil Nadu

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is planning to increase the prices of liquor sold through its outlets by Rs 5 to Rs 50 per bottle soon. The sole liquor vendor of the state is currently awaiting government nod for the proposal, sources said.

The decision to hike prices was taken to offset the fall in revenue due to closure of 500 outlets across the state, sources said. The price hike may be brought in either by increasing the excise duty or through a government order after a high-level meeting.

A senior official told TNIE, “During the last price hike in 2022, rates were raised by up to Rs 80, but this time the corporation is considering a more modest increase of Rs 5 to Rs 50 per bottle”.

The plan includes Rs 5 increase for rum, whisky, brandy and gin (180 ml), and Rs 10 and Rs 20 increase for 375 ml and 750 ml bottles, respectively. Additionally, beer prices might go up by Rs 10 per bottle, while medium and premium brands may see an increase ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50 per unit.

“Through this hike, Tasmac could earn an additional Rs 1,500 crore. The corporation’s income in the previous financial year 2022-23 was Rs 45,000 crore,” an official said.

“Currently, in the regular liquor category, 180 ml (quarter bottle) costs Rs 120, and after the hike, it will be priced at Rs 125. Similarly, for medium and premium brands, the 180 ml price range, which currently varies from Rs 140 to Rs 250, will see an increase of Rs 10 to Rs 20 per bottle.”

