Maruthamalai hill road to be closed for a month

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As there is space constraint in Maruthamalai temple premises in Coimbatore district due to developmental works, which cause traffic congestion, the HR & CE department on Saturday has announced vehicles will not be allowed on the hill road from October 5 to November 5.

The order further stated that the devotees should use the steps and the buses operated by the temple authorities to visit the temple from the foothills.TNIE had carried an article on the traffic congestions in the area titled “Maruthamalai reels under traffic snarls as infra works shrink parking space” on September 29.

According to sources, the temple is situated on an 13-acre land on the hill and around one acre is allocated for parking near to the temple which can accommodate a maximum of 65 cars and around 100 bikes.

But, currently, the developmental works around the temple are underway, due to which the space has shrunk.

SV Harshini, Deputy Commissioner cum Executive officer of Maruthamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple, said, “We are going to start the road laying work simultaneously in the middle of October and the temple bus service will also be temporarily terminated for 20 days until the work is completed. The public can use the steps to visit the temple.”

