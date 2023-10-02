Five years on, govt college in Dharmapuri yet to get new hostel 

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Students urged the Dharmapuri administration to hasten the completion of the Dr Ambedkar Government College Boys Hostel near Oddapatti. Residents in the area stated that the old hostel was demolished in 2018 and since then, the construction works have been moving at a snail’s pace.

According to sources, the Ambedkar Government College Boys Hostel located near Dharmapuri- Salem road near Oddapatti was demolished in 2017 as it was severely dilapidated and a new hostel building was proposed to be constructed at the cost of Rs 3.22 crore by the TADHCO, which could accommodate over 400 Adi Dravidar students. However, the work for the hostel is yet to be completed.

Speaking to TNIE, R Muniraj, a resident of Dharmapuri said, “The delay was not unexpected due to the Covid-19. But, it has been more than two and a half years since the pandemic and still, the work are not completed, causing inconvenience for the students. In 2018, the students were living in a community hall in Oddapatti, where they lacked basic amenities, and after that, they have been staying in a private complex near Adhiyamankottai. Many students are also cramped in private rooms across Oddapatti, Adhiyamakottai and other areas.”

Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran said, “Right now, the students are residing in a private complex near Adhiyamankottai and it is true that the students residing there are lacking some basic amenities like clean drinking water and the toilet facilities are also poor. During the rains, water leaks from the building as well. So, we have urged the TADHCO to hasten the construction.”

Venkateshwaran added, “Many works are pending in the new building due to which the hostel is yet to be opened.” Officials from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department were unavailable for comment.

Officials from the district administration said, “Several electrical works like attaching fans and lights are yet to be completed, following which the hostel will be opened.”

