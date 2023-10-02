Death of two Madurai moms: Records altered, probe on

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In a shocking development, medical officers at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai are alleged to have fabricated case sheets and patient records with regard to two maternal deaths in September. Based on a letter from Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha, the health department has formed a committee to probe the issue on Monday.

According to Deputy Director of Health Dr Kumaraguru, the collector discovered the fabrication of case sheets during the monthly maternal death audits conducted with the city health officer, joint director of medical & rural health services and duty assistant professor at GRH.

In her September 20 letter to Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi requesting action, the collector said the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OG) department of GRH had fabricated in their favour the case sheets of patient Semmalar, who died on September 2, and the record of patient Kuppi, who died on September 5. The collector wrote that the maternal death of Semmalar was audited on September 3.

In some schools, teachers pay salaries, says HM

N Sakthikumar, who is part of the school management committee in the school, said that despite several appeals to officials, salaries have not been released. Jothi (32), who works in a government higher secondary school in Namakkal, said she too continues to work at the school as her daughters study there. She has not been paid for nine months. “I work at the school to support my family in some way. We know the salary usually comes late but the delay of more than nine months is affecting our lives,” said Jothi.

Headmasters said they struggle to find sanitary workers as the offered is paltry and the payment is erratic. “In some schools, teachers contribute money to pay the sanitary workers. Even then, it is difficult to find workers as they are paid a meagre amount for cleaning the toilets twice a day,” said a headmaster from Sivakasi.

A headmaster in Vellore said that as the workers have not received salaries for over 10 months, the teachers are pooling in money to pay the staff. The situation is the same in Dindigul district as well.

Officials in the school education department said they had learnt that districts had not received any directions from the rural development department. However, in some districts, such as Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli, staff are being paid with other funds allocated to local bodies.

Activists pointed out that one of the main reasons parents hesitate to enrol their children in government schools is the lack of clean toilets. “The government has to ensure clean toilets in the schools. The salaries of the sanitary workers should also be increased,” said S Natraj, an activist working with tribal children in Erode. “We are not sure why the funds are delayed. We have given instructions to use the panchayat general funds for the purpose,” said the DRDA project director.

