Rare minstrel sati stone found in Srivilliputhur

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 550-year-old rare minstrel sati stone was found recently at Amaichiyar Amman Temple, at Madavarvalagam, in Srivilliputhur. According to sources, the sati stone is 2.5 feet high, and 3 feet wide, and was carved in granite stone. It depicts a man playing a musical instrument mridangam, along with his wife with both hands raised. The stones were found by assistant professor of history at Aruppukkottai SBK college Rajapandi and Noorsahipuram Sivakumar.



Ramanathapuram Archeological Research Foundation President V Rajaguru said, "During the Sangam age, musicians were known as Panar and Padini (minstrels). Padinis were skilled in the art of dance (koothu) and in reviving the musical instrument called the lyre. The man and woman in this sculpture are designed as Panar and Padini and might have been musicians who played music, sang, and danced in the temple."



He added that through the musical instruments in the sculpture, it can be known that this is the Sati stone of minstrels (Panars) who worked in the temples of Srivilliputhur. "This establishes that minstrels practiced sati. This is a rare minstrel sati stone. Based on its sculptural style, it can be considered that it belongs to the 15th century AD during Vanadirayar period," said Rajaguru, requesting the government to protect the rare sati stone.



Sources said Andal temple inscriptions indicate that an order was passed to increase the number of melakars (bands of musicians playing pipe, drum, and cymbals) from 45 to 50 for temple festivals. "The minstrels were given land donations at Panankulam. They were also doing the work of sewing decorative cloths for the festival," they added.

